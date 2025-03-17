Adisyn Ltd Appoints New Director with Significant Shareholding

An update from DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) is now available.

Adisyn Ltd has announced the appointment of Dominic O’Hanlon as a director, effective March 17, 2025. As part of his appointment, Mr. O’Hanlon holds 600,263 fully paid ordinary shares through the O’Hanlon Super Fund Trust and will be issued 6 million unlisted options, contingent upon shareholder approval. This move potentially strengthens Adisyn Ltd’s leadership team and aligns Mr. O’Hanlon’s interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about DC Two Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -32.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,876,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$41.89M

See more data about AI1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com