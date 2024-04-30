Adisyn Ltd Announces Trading Halt Pending Asset Sale News

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, effective before market open on April 30, 2024, while preparing to announce a significant asset sale. The halt is expected to remain until the commencement of trading on May 2, 2024, or upon the release of the asset sale details. This proactive move aims to ensure orderly trading and informed decision-making among investors.

