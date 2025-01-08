ADISYN LTD Announces Quotation of 310 Million New Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ) has issued an update.

ADISYN LTD has announced the application for quotation of 310,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AI1, with the issue date of January 9, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is significant for stakeholders as it marks a notable increase in ADISYN’s market activity, potentially impacting its market positioning and expanding its investor base.

More about DC Two Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,563,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.19M

