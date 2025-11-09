ADICON Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from ADICON Holdings Limited ( (HK:9860) ).

ADICON Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The announcement outlines the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as their positions within the company’s various board committees. This update provides clarity on the leadership structure and governance of the company, which could impact its strategic decision-making and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9860) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ADICON Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:9860 Stock Forecast page.

More about ADICON Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,002,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.49B

Find detailed analytics on 9860 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

