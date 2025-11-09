ADICON Holdings Announces Director Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from ADICON Holdings Limited ( (HK:9860) ) is now available.

ADICON Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. ZHU Jonathan as a non-executive director and member of the strategy committee due to changes in his work arrangement, effective November 9, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. ZHU’s contributions, and confirmed there are no disagreements or issues needing attention from shareholders or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9860) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ADICON Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:9860 Stock Forecast page.

More about ADICON Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,002,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.49B

For a thorough assessment of 9860 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue