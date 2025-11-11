Adherium Raises $2.47 Million Through Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ) has issued an announcement.

Adherium Limited has successfully raised $2,472,505.205 through the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of 494,501,041 options. This capital raise, conducted without disclosure to investors under specific sections of the Corporations Act, indicates the company’s compliance with relevant legislative provisions and its ongoing commitment to enhancing its financial position. The move is expected to bolster Adherium’s operations and strengthen its market position in the digital health and connected respiratory device industry.

Adherium is a leading provider of integrated digital health solutions, specializing in connected respiratory medical devices. Its Hailie® platform offers tools for clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients to monitor medication usage and adherence remotely, facilitating reimbursement for patient management. The platform includes mobile and desktop apps, SDK, API integration tools, and a range of sensors for respiratory medications, enhancing visibility into medication use history for better patient care.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.63M

