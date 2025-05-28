Adherium Issues Stock Appreciation Rights to Employees

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ).

Adherium Limited announced the issuance of 2,000,000 stock appreciation rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, reflecting the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key personnel.

More about Adherium Ltd.

Adherium Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing digital health technologies. The company primarily offers solutions for monitoring and managing respiratory conditions, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,127,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.31M

