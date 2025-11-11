Adherium Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Adherium Ltd. ( (AU:ADR) ).

Adherium Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving George Baran, who has increased his indirect interest in the company. This change involves the conversion of options into fully paid ordinary shares and the issuance of bonus options, reflecting a strategic move that could potentially strengthen the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Adherium Ltd.

Adherium Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of digital health technologies. The company primarily provides solutions for monitoring and managing respiratory conditions, enhancing patient adherence to prescribed therapies.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.63M

