ADF Group Inc. Secures Major Contract in Quebec’s Energy Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from ADF Group Inc. SV ( (TSE:DRX) ).

ADF Group Inc. has secured a significant five-year contract in Quebec’s energy sector, valued between $35 million and $40 million annually, with a potential total of $400 million. This contract will enhance ADF’s operations by necessitating new equipment investments and hiring additional personnel, reinforcing its market position and contributing to Quebec’s global reputation.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DRX) stock is a Buy with a C$24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ADF Group Inc. SV stock, see the TSE:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DRX is a Outperform.

ADF Group Inc. holds a solid position, with strong financial health underpinning the stock’s potential. The valuation suggests it is undervalued, offering opportunities for growth. However, technical indicators show a cautious outlook, and corporate challenges from tariffs pose potential risks. These factors collectively lead to an overall stock score of 73.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DRX stock, click here.

More about ADF Group Inc. SV

ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design, engineering, and fabrication of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. The company operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops in Canada and the United States, and a Construction Division in the U.S. specializing in steel structure installation.

Average Trading Volume: 50,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$222.9M

See more data about DRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue