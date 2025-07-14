Adelong Gold Limited Announces Quotation of 180 Million Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from 3D Resources Limited ( (AU:ADG) ) is now available.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 180,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 14, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to bolster the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

Adelong Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is engaged in the development and management of gold mining projects, aiming to enhance its market presence and resource base.

Current Market Cap: A$10.34M

