Adelong Gold Expands with Strategic Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

3D Resources Limited ( (AU:ADG) ) has shared an announcement.

Adelong Gold Limited has completed the issuance of 150 million fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.005 per share as part of the Lauriston Acquisition Agreement, along with an additional 30 million shares to Janus Capital for acquisition facilitation services. This move, executed without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, indicates the company’s strategic steps in expanding its operations and potentially strengthening its market position.

More about 3D Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$10.34M

For detailed information about ADG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue