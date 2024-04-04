Adelong Gold Announces Director’s Final Notice

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice following the departure of Mr. John Chegwidden on March 31, 2024. The notice reveals that the director holds no registered securities but has an interest in 4,761,199 ordinary shares and 10,000,000 unlisted options through various trusts and companies. These securities are connected to the director’s notifiable interest, with options exercisable at $0.02 until June 30, 2026.

