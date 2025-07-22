Adelong Gold Advances with New Resource Estimates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

3D Resources Limited ( (AU:ADG) ) has provided an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced updates on its exploration results and mineral resource estimates, highlighting significant progress in its projects. The company has engaged competent professionals to ensure the accuracy and reliability of its resource estimates, which are crucial for future mining operations. These developments are expected to enhance Adelong Gold’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

More about 3D Resources Limited

Adelong Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in gold mining activities and is involved in projects that aim to optimize and expand their mineral resource base.

Current Market Cap: A$11.24M

See more insights into ADG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue