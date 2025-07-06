Addvalue Technologies Secures US$2.1 Million in New IDRS Orders

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An announcement from Addvalue Technologies Ltd ( (SG:A31) ) is now available.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has secured new orders worth US$2.1 million for its Inter-Satellite Data Relay System (IDRS) terminals from two leading space technology companies, indicating a strengthening presence in the industry. These orders are expected to be fulfilled within the next 12 months, contributing positively to the company’s financial performance and expanding its order book to US$17.9 million.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd operates in the space and satellite industry, focusing on providing Space Connectivity solutions, including Inter-Satellite Data Relay System (IDRS) terminals.

Average Trading Volume: 7,858,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$48.63M

