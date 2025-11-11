Addvalue Technologies Ltd Announces Convertible Bonds Conversion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd ( (SG:A31) ) has provided an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has announced the conversion and cancellation of a portion of its convertible bonds. On 11 November 2025, the company issued 23,776,996 new shares to bondholders, reducing the outstanding principal amount of the bonds from S$3,860,817 to S$3,456,608. This move increases the company’s share capital and is expected to enhance its financial flexibility, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Addvalue Technologies Ltd

Addvalue Technologies Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced satellite-based communication and digital broadband solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to various market needs, including maritime, land, and aeronautical communication systems.

Average Trading Volume: 30,977,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$140.9M

Find detailed analytics on A31 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue