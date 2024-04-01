Addvalue Technologies Advances Toward Watch-list Exit

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has provided a positive update on its financial performance, reporting fulfilled orders of approximately $12.4 million as of March 31, 2024, which surpasses the previous fiscal year’s revenue. With an order book of around $6.98 million expected to be largely completed in the upcoming year, the company is on track to meet the financial criteria necessary to exit the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited watch-list.

