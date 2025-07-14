Addnode Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Addnode Group AB Class B ( ($SE:ANOD.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Addnode Group reported a strong performance in the second quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in EBITA and operating profit, partly driven by early contract renewals. The company completed several acquisitions, including Genus in Norway and operations in the USA, which are expected to enhance its market position and growth strategy. Despite a decrease in net sales due to currency effects and reclassification of agreements, the company’s divisions showed resilience with stable market trends and improved margins, particularly in the Process Management division. The group’s ongoing acquisition strategy and ability to adapt to market demands position it well for future growth, although economic and geopolitical uncertainties may impact customer investment decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ANOD.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK110.00 price target.

More about Addnode Group AB Class B

Addnode Group AB Class B operates in the technology and software industry, focusing on providing digital solutions for various sectors including construction, property, infrastructure, manufacturing, defense, life sciences, and the public sector. The company is known for its mission-critical systems and services, with a significant portion of its revenue being recurring, which offers stability in uncertain economic times.

YTD Price Performance: 17.00%

Average Trading Volume: 175,767

Current Market Cap: SEK16.12B



