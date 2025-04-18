Addiko Bank AG Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions at General Meeting

The latest update is out from Addiko Bank AG ( (ADBKF) ).

At its recent ordinary general meeting, Addiko Bank AG announced the voting results for several key agenda items. The meeting saw unanimous approval for the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards for the 2024 financial year, the election of auditors for upcoming financial statements, and the adoption of remuneration policies. Additionally, new members were elected to the Supervisory Board, indicating a strategic alignment and stability in governance. These decisions reflect a strong shareholder consensus and reinforce the bank’s governance framework, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Addiko Bank AG is a financial institution based in Vienna, Austria, operating primarily in the banking sector. It is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and offers a range of banking services, focusing on consumer and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) banking in Central and Southeastern Europe.

