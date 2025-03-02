Adavale Resources Launches Geochemical Survey at Key Prospects

Adavale Resources Limited ( (AU:ADD) ) has shared an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has initiated a geochemical survey at its Ashes and Myalls Prospects, following promising assay results for gold, copper, and silver. This survey, involving soil and rock chip sampling, aims to identify new drilling targets and enhance the company’s exploration efforts in the region, potentially strengthening its market position in mineral exploration.

Adavale Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration of mineral resources, focusing on gold, copper, and silver. The company operates in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region known for its rich mineral deposits, and aims to identify and develop high-potential mining prospects.

