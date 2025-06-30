Adavale Resources Initiates Maiden Drilling at London Victoria Mine

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest update is out from Adavale Resources Limited ( (AU:ADD) ).

Adavale Resources Limited has commenced its maiden drilling program at the London Victoria Gold Mine, marking a significant milestone for the company. The program aims to increase the JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate and test for the presence of high-grade dilation veins, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and industry positioning.

Adavale Resources Limited is an Australian junior explorer focused on gold and copper exploration in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.29M

