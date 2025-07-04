Adavale Resources Advances Exploration at Parkes Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adavale Resources Limited ( (AU:ADD) ) has provided an announcement.

Adavale Resources Limited has completed further reconnaissance and prospect assessment at its Parkes Gold and Copper Project, focusing on systematic evaluation of historical prospects and new areas of interest. The company has commenced a 10-hole, 2,200-meter drilling program at the London Victoria Mine, aiming to increase the JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. This exploration strategy targets high-grade gold and copper mineralization, potentially enhancing Adavale’s industry positioning and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

Adavale Resources Limited is an Australian junior explorer focused on gold and copper exploration in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. The company is engaged in developing brownfields projects like the London Victoria Mine and exploring underexplored greenfield opportunities on its tenements.

