Adani Cement Pioneers Decarbonization with RotoDynamic Heater Deployment

Ambuja Cements Limited ( (IN:AMBUJACEM) ) has issued an announcement.

Adani Cement, in collaboration with Coolbrook, is set to deploy the world’s first commercial RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) at its Boyareddypalli plant in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant advancement in cement decarbonization. This initiative will leverage Adani Cement’s renewable energy portfolio to power the RDH system, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 60,000 tonnes annually, with potential for a tenfold increase. This deployment aligns with Adani Cement’s net-zero goals and positions the company as a leader in clean manufacturing, contributing to India’s emergence as a hub for sustainable cement production.

More about Ambuja Cements Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited is a prominent player in the cement industry, focusing on the production and supply of cement and related products. The company is part of the Adani Group and is committed to sustainable practices and innovation in cement manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 526,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1381.1B INR

