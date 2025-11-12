Adani Cement and Coolbrook Pioneer Cement Decarbonization with Innovative Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from ACC Limited ( (IN:ACC) ) is now available.

Adani Cement, in collaboration with Coolbrook, is set to deploy the world’s first commercial RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) at its Boyareddypalli plant in Andhra Pradesh, India, marking a significant step in cement decarbonization. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 60,000 tonnes annually, with the potential for a tenfold increase, aligning with Adani Cement’s goal to become a leader in clean manufacturing and significantly contribute to global emission reduction targets.

More about ACC Limited

ACC Limited, operating under the umbrella of Adani Cement, is a prominent player in the cement industry, focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions. The company is committed to advancing cement decarbonization and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, leveraging its extensive renewable energy portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 14,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 345.9B INR

