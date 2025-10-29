Adamas Trust Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adamas Trust, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $32.7 million and earnings available for distribution of $22 million. The company achieved significant investment activity, acquiring $1.8 billion in agency investments and $525.7 million in residential loans, while also increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share. The strategic moves, including the acquisition of the remaining interest in Constructive Loans, LLC, reflect Adamas Trust’s focus on long-term value creation and strengthening its position in the investment ecosystem.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADAM) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adamas Trust stock, see the ADAM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADAM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 57 reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet fundamentals but challenges in profitability. The technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, while the valuation suggests the stock might be overvalued. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, with strategic growth initiatives, slightly offsets these concerns.

Adamas Trust, Inc. is a company involved in investment activities, focusing on agency investments, residential loans, and business purpose loan origination platforms. The company is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker ADAM and operates in the financial services industry.

Average Trading Volume: 646,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $618.6M

