AdAlta Ltd. Seeks ASX Expansion with New Securities

AdAlta Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 5,800,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code 1AD, with an issue date of April 29, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest Appendix 2A filing, indicates the company’s intent to expand its presence on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The formal application adheres to the ASX Listing Rules, marking a new financial milestone for the entity.

