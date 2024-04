AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue up to 43,064,958 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code 1AD, with an expected issue date of May 7, 2024. This move, intended to be quoted on the ASX, is outlined in the company’s recent Appendix 3B filing and marks a significant potential expansion of AdAlta’s shareholder base.

