Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.

Acusensus Limited has announced the cessation of several types of securities as conditions for them were not or could not be satisfied. This includes performance rights and options that were set to expire in 2027, with a total of 21,645 securities affected as of June 30, 2024. The notification marks a significant update to the company’s issued capital structure.

