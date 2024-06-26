Acuity RM Group Announces Executive Share Options

Drumz (GB:ACRM) has released an update.

Acuity RM Group PLC has announced the grant of substantial share options to its top executives and managerial staff under its EMI Scheme, with an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. The total options granted amount to approximately 4.75% of the company’s issued share capital, with the potential to reach 5.82% when including unapproved share options. The notable grant includes 3,002,564 options for Executive Chair Angus Forrest, half of which are awarded for his role in a recent successful acquisition.

