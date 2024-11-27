ActivePort Director Increases Shareholdings Post AGM

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

ActivePort Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Peter Christie, increasing his holdings by 500,000 ordinary shares and various options and ZEPOs following shareholder approval at the recent AGM. These changes reflect a strategic move by the company to align leadership incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.