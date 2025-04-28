Active Biotech AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ) has provided an announcement.

Active Biotech AB has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2025. Key agenda items include the re-election of board members and auditors, with no dividend to be paid as the company’s accumulated loss will be carried forward. The meeting will also address board remuneration and share issue authorization, impacting the company’s governance and financial strategy moving forward.

Active Biotech AB is a biotechnology company based in Lund, Sweden, focusing on the development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is engaged in research and development to bring innovative therapies to market, aiming to improve patient outcomes in these areas.

