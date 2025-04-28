Active Biotech AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

The latest update is out from Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ).

Active Biotech AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2025, in Lund, Sweden. The meeting will address various resolutions, including the re-election of board members and auditors, and the proposal to carry forward the company’s accumulated loss without paying dividends. This AGM is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s governance and financial strategies moving forward.

Active Biotech AB is a Swedish company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

