Activation Group Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Activation Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:9919) ) has provided an update.

Activation Group Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on August 25, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

Activation Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the marketing and event management industry. It focuses on providing integrated marketing solutions and services, including event management, digital marketing, and public relations, primarily targeting the luxury and premium brands market.

