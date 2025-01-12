Actinogen’s Lead Drug Xanamem Gains WHO Recognition Amid Ongoing Trials

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Actinogen Medical Limited ( (AU:ACW) ) has provided an announcement.

Actinogen Medical has announced the WHO’s granting of the nonproprietary name ’emestedastat’ for its lead drug Xanamem, recognizing it as the first drug named in its class of enzyme inhibitors targeting cortisol synthesis in the brain. This development, happening alongside their participation in key industry conferences, underscores Actinogen’s leading position in neurological drug development and its ongoing phase 2b/3 trials for Alzheimer’s and depression, aiming to deliver significant clinical benefits.

More about Actinogen Medical Limited

Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases associated with dysregulated brain cortisol. Their lead compound, Xanamem, is targeted at treating Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression, with future plans to explore its potential for other conditions such as Fragile X Syndrome.

YTD Price Performance: 2400.0%

Average Trading Volume: 810,100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $48.12M

