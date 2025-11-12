Actinogen Medical’s Alzheimer’s Trial Receives Positive Continuation Recommendation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Actinogen Medical ( (AU:ACW) ) has issued an update.

Actinogen Medical announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended the continuation of the XanaMIA phase 2b/3 trial for Alzheimer’s without any amendments after reviewing safety data from 153 participants. This decision marks a positive step for the company’s development of Xanamem, a promising therapy targeting elevated cortisol levels in the brain, which is linked to Alzheimer’s progression and depressive symptoms. The trial is expected to be fully enrolled by the end of 2025, with interim results anticipated in early 2026, potentially impacting the company’s position in the neurological treatment market.

More about Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases linked to dysregulated brain cortisol. Their lead compound, Xanamem, is being developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression, with potential future applications in Fragile X Syndrome and other conditions. The company aims to address the substantial unmet medical need for improved treatments for cognitive dysfunction and neuropsychological burdens associated with these diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 3,327,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$130.3M

