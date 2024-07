Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has announced the application for the quotation of additional securities on July 17, 2024. A total of 162,502 ordinary fully paid shares will be quoted under the ASX security code ACW. This move could indicate a strategic step for the company’s growth and might interest investors monitoring Actinogen’s market movements.

