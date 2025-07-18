Actelion’s Selexipag Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric PAH

Actelion ((ALIOF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Actelion’s ongoing clinical study titled A Prospective, Multicenter, Open Label, Single Arm, Phase 2 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Selexipag in Children With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension aims to confirm the appropriate dosing of Selexipag in children aged 2 to 18 with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). The study seeks to ensure that the drug’s exposure in children matches that in adults by examining its pharmacokinetics and active metabolite, ACT-333679.

The intervention being tested is Selexipag (Uptravi), a drug administered in film-coated tablets for oral use. It is designed to treat PAH by being up-titrated to a maximum tolerated dose over 12 weeks, followed by a maintenance period.

This interventional study follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It is not recruiting new participants and involves three age cohorts to determine the optimal dosing based on body weight.

The study began on July 23, 2018, with primary completion and results submitted in March 2023. The last update is expected by July 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

For investors, this study could influence Actelion’s stock performance by potentially expanding the use of Selexipag in pediatric PAH, a niche market. Positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position Actelion favorably against competitors in the PAH treatment landscape.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

