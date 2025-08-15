Actelion’s Selexipag Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Pediatric PAH Treatment

Actelion ((ALIOF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Actelion is conducting a clinical study titled A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study With Open-Label Extension Period to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Selexipag as Add-On Treatment to Standard of Care in Children Aged >=2 to <18 Years With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of adding Selexipag to standard treatments in delaying disease progression in children with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). This research is significant as it addresses the urgent need for pediatric PAH treatments.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Selexipag, an oral drug designed to target the prostacyclin receptor, which is known for its anti-fibrotic, anti-proliferative, and anti-thrombotic properties. It is already approved for adult PAH treatment and is being evaluated for pediatric use.

Study Design: This Phase 3 interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel model. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the actual drug or placebo. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drug’s efficacy and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 16, 2020, and is currently active but not recruiting. The latest update was submitted on August 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could positively influence Actelion’s stock, as successful results may lead to a new pediatric PAH treatment, filling a significant market gap. This could enhance investor confidence and position Actelion favorably against competitors lacking similar pediatric-focused treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

