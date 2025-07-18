Actelion’s Selexipag Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Pediatric PAH Treatment

Actelion ((ALIOF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Actelion’s ongoing clinical study, titled ‘A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group Study With Open-Label Extension Period to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Selexipag as Add-On Treatment to Standard of Care in Children Aged >=2 to <18 Years With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension,' aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Selexipag in delaying disease progression in children with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). This study addresses a critical need for pediatric PAH treatments, potentially offering a significant advancement in managing this rare and progressive disorder.

The study tests Selexipag, an orally available, selective, and long-acting non-prostanoid agonist of the prostacyclin receptor. It is already approved for adult PAH treatment and is being evaluated for its potential to improve outcomes in children when added to standard care.

This Phase 3 interventional study employs a randomized, parallel-group design with double masking for participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment, with a focus on assessing the drug’s efficacy and safety.

The study began on January 16, 2020, with an estimated completion timeline extending over eight years. The latest update was submitted on July 17, 2025, highlighting ongoing progress and commitment to this long-term study.

For investors, this study represents a potential breakthrough in pediatric PAH treatment, which could positively impact Actelion’s market position and investor sentiment. The lack of approved pediatric treatments targeting the prostacyclin pathway underscores the significance of these findings for the company and the broader industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

