Actelion’s Ongoing Study Advances Long-term Treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension

Actelion ((ALIOF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Actelion is conducting a study titled A Prospective, Open-label, Platform Study for Long-term Follow-up of Participants Using Study Intervention in Pulmonary Hypertension Parent Studies. The study aims to provide continued access to treatment for participants with pulmonary hypertension (PH) who have completed a parent study and have no other treatment options. This is significant as it assesses the long-term safety of the interventions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests three interventions: Macitentan, Selexipag, and a Macitentan/Tadalafil fixed-dose combination (FDC). These drugs are intended to manage PH by improving patient outcomes and ensuring continued access to effective treatments.

Study Design: This is an interventional, non-randomized, open-label study with a parallel assignment model. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on long-term safety follow-up for participants who have completed a parent study and lack alternative treatment options.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 4, 2022, and is currently recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Actelion’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to long-term patient care and safety. It also positions Actelion favorably against competitors by highlighting its dedication to addressing unmet medical needs in the PH market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

