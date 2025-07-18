ACSL Ltd. Receives Investigation Report on Misconduct

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACSL Ltd. ( (JP:6232) ) has provided an update.

ACSL Ltd. has received a final investigation report from a Special Investigation Committee regarding misconduct by its former Representative Director, Mr. Satoshi Washiya, who engaged in fictitious transactions for personal gain. The investigation revealed no impact on past financial results, but the incident is estimated to cost the company JPY 151.8 million. ACSL is committed to restoring trust by implementing measures to prevent recurrence and plans to take legal action against the former director.

More about ACSL Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,496,714

Current Market Cap: Yen19.69B

For detailed information about 6232 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

