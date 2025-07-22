ACSL Ltd. Implements Measures to Prevent Recurrence of Internal Issues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACSL Ltd. ( (JP:6232) ) has shared an update.

ACSL Ltd. has announced the implementation of recurrence prevention measures following an investigation into internal operations. The measures include establishing a Nomination Committee, strengthening oversight functions, revising authority regulations, enforcing strict contract procedures, and promoting compliance awareness, aiming to restore trust among stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,515,670

Current Market Cap: Yen20.33B

