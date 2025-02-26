ACSL Ltd. Announces Board of Directors Candidates

The latest update is out from ACSL Ltd. ( (JP:6232) ).

ACSL Ltd. has announced the candidates for its Board of Directors, with reappointments for key positions including CEO, CFO, and COO, and new appointments to the Audit and Supervisory Committee. The inclusion of experienced external directors like Yuka Katsuki and Tadaharu Shimazu is expected to enhance corporate governance and provide strategic advice, strengthening ACSL’s operational and financial strategies.

