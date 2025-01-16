ACS Advances Shareholder Flexibility with Capital Increase and Share Reduction

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ( (ES:ACS) ) is now available.

ACS has announced the second phase of a capital increase, allowing shareholders the option of receiving dividends in cash or new shares. This move, along with a simultaneous reduction in share capital through the amortization of treasury shares, reflects ACS’s strategy to offer flexible shareholder remuneration while managing its equity structure.

More about Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS) is a prominent company in the construction and services industry. It primarily focuses on infrastructure development, civil engineering, and related services, catering to both the public and private sectors. The company has a significant market presence in Europe and other international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -1.64%

Average Trading Volume: 44,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €12.31B

