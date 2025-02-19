Acrux Limited Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Acrux Limited ( (AU:ACR) ) has issued an announcement.

Acrux Limited announced a change in Director Geoffrey Brooke’s interests involving the issuance of 285,714 free attaching options. This issuance was part of a board-approved plan and aligns with other Placement and SPP participants, potentially enhancing the director’s stake and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Acrux Limited

Acrux Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of specialty products. The company is known for its innovative drug delivery solutions and has a market focus on advancing medication efficiency and patient compliance.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.24M

Learn more about ACR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.