Acrow Limited Schedules Shareholder EGM

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders scheduled on 6 May 2024, with documents related to the meeting dispatched in line with shareholders’ preferences. The company, a leading Australian construction services provider, is encouraging shareholders to vote on the matters at hand, with options to attend in person or submit a proxy vote through various means.

