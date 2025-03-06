Acrow Limited Announces Director Share Transactions

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited ( (AU:ACF) ) has provided an announcement.

Acrow Limited announced that its Managing Director, Steven Boland, has sold 500,000 shares to meet personal tax obligations, while still retaining a significant stake in the company. The sale included 150,000 shares acquired by the company’s Chairman, Peter Lancken, increasing his holdings. These transactions were conducted following the company’s securities trading policy and after a trading blackout period. The announcement highlights changes in director interests, potentially impacting shareholder perceptions and market dynamics.

More about Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited

Acrow Limited is a prominent provider of integrated construction systems in Australia, specializing in formwork, industrial access, and commercial scaffolding. The company also offers falsework, shoring, screen solutions, and jacking systems, supported by internal engineering capabilities. With over 80 years of experience, Acrow has evolved into a national leader in the construction industry, focusing on innovation and expansion in the civil infrastructure market.

YTD Price Performance: -4.69%

Average Trading Volume: 1,439

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €188.5M

