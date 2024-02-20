Acri Capital Announces Strategic Merger with Foxx Development

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A (ACAC) has released an update.

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation (ACAC) has announced a business combination with Foxx Development Inc., a Texas-based consumer electronics and IoT solutions company. The agreement will see ACAC and Foxx merge, resulting in Foxx becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary and ACAC transforming into a publicly traded entity. This move promises to enhance Foxx’s robust product portfolio and strategic global partnerships, while offering ACAC’s shareholders potential growth through additional shares contingent on Foxx hitting certain revenue milestones post-merger. The transaction hinges on customary closing conditions and shareholder approval, poised to redefine the landscape for both entities in their respective markets.

