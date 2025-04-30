ACRES Reports Q1 2025 Net Loss, Secures New Financing

ACRES Commercial Realty ( (ACR) ) has issued an update.

On April 30, 2025, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. reported a GAAP net loss of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Despite the loss, the company remains optimistic about its ability to create shareholder value, having secured a new financing facility to manage liabilities and actively sourcing high-quality loans to enhance its portfolio.

Spark’s Take on ACR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACR is a Neutral.

ACRES Commercial Realty’s financial performance shows promise with strong revenue growth and improved profitability, although historical equity fluctuations and cash flow variability pose challenges. Technical indicators are mixed, with the stock showing some bearish momentum. Valuation appears fair, but the lack of dividend yield may deter some investors. Recent earnings call highlights net income and asset monetization efforts, though increased risk ratings and loan portfolio reduction remain concerns.

More about ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments through direct ownership and joint ventures. The company is managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, which specializes in nationwide middle market commercial real estate lending, particularly in multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial, and office properties in major U.S. markets.

YTD Price Performance: 12.32%

Average Trading Volume: 40,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $136.9M

