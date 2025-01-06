ACOM Co. Signs Positive Impact Finance Loan Agreement

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

ACOM Co ( (JP:8572) ) just unveiled an update.

ACOM Co., Ltd. has entered into a Positive Impact Finance loan agreement with Aozora Bank, Ltd., aimed at assessing and supporting corporate activities that contribute to sustainable development. This agreement involves setting goals and KPIs for enhancing positive impacts, aligning with the UNEP FI principles, and reflects ACOM’s commitment to a sustainable society through its corporate values.

More about ACOM Co

ACOM Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing solutions that contribute to sustainable development. The company emphasizes a corporate philosophy centered on human dignity, customer prioritization, and innovative management to tackle societal challenges while enhancing corporate value.

YTD Price Performance: 1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 160

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.7B

