ACOM Co. Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

ACOM Co ( (JP:8572) ) has issued an announcement.

ACOM Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 70.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s operating revenue and profit also saw substantial growth, reflecting its strong market positioning and effective operational strategies. The announcement indicates a positive outlook for stakeholders, with no amendments to the business results forecast, suggesting stability and confidence in future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8572) stock is a Hold with a Yen489.00 price target.

More about ACOM Co

ACOM Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on consumer finance and credit card services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing financial solutions to both domestic and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,665,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen702.3B

Learn more about 8572 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

